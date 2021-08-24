Allegations fly during Harris County Covid contract dispute

Hard words and allegations were flying at Tuesday’s meeting of Harris County Commissioners Court over a controversial Covid-19 communication contract awarded to a little-known firm operating out of a Montrose area apartment.

"You can't start with a bold-faced lie which you are pitching," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, who accurately identified the winning bidder as a "one-woman company."

"I am not lying, your honor! I pay you respect. I may have a different perspective than you, but I am not lying!" shouted Cagle in response.

FOX 26 was the first to report that all financial fitness requirements were waived by the County for the winning bidder, Elevate Strategies LLC., triggering scrutiny and concern.

Cagle later lifted his laptop displaying Elevate's website confirming his claim.

"You accused me of telling a lie by describing this as a one-woman shop. I have the current website of Elevate Strategies and when it says company size, I quote, 'myself only', " said Cagle.

"Let's go at it. Let's go at it," taunted Hidalgo, who defended the selection claiming Elevate Strategies is qualified based on recent "census work".

She called the renewed scrutiny "a political hit job."

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey pledged to revisit the controversial contract yet again when the court reconvenes in two weeks.

