San Antonio confirms first travel-related coronavirus case, declaration of public health

San Antonio officials announced the city's first confirmed case of Coronavirus COVID-19 that is not related to the cases at Lackland Air Force Base.

The patient is in stable condition and under self-quarantine with their family, according to FOX San Antonio.

During a Friday morning press conference, the city's Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick also said two other people are displaying symptoms, but there are no results yet. These patients are under investigation.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced a Declaration of Public Health, which limits large gatherings of more than 500 people and they're asking for anyone more than 250 to cancel, but they can't enforce that.

Consequently, Fiesta San Antonio has been postponed from April to November.

This latest patient brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Texas to 34.

