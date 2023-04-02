As Muslims around the world continue the annual religious tradition of fasting for Ramadan, so is Houston, by hosting its yearly Iftar dinner.

Houston has a sizable Muslim population that participates in the religious ritual of fasting, where followers fast - abstain from food and drinks (yes, even water) as well as other things perceived as vices – from sunrise to sunset for 30 days. Muslims also take the holy month to consider those less fortunate, practice patience, and devote time and energy to helping others.

Because Ramadan follows a Lunar calendar and the sighting of the New Moon, it's never clear when exactly the holy month will commence. Last year, for example, it started on April 1, 2022. This year, Ramadan commenced on Thursday, March 23.

And on Sunday, April 2, the city will have its 25th annual Houston Iftar dinner at the Bayou City Event Center.

More than 2,000 guests are expected to attend including elected officials of local, state, and national levels and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will give a keynote address before the feast begins.

"Houston is one of our nations’ most global and diversified cities," Muhammad Sheikh, Coordinator of the Houston Iftar and President of The Houston Karachi Sister City Association said in a press statement. "Honorable Mayor Sylvester Turner has kept this as one of his administration’s top priorities (inclusive diversity)."

"Among the group of communities in Houston, the Muslim community has been very active in Business, Government, Cultural, Social, and Charitable areas; and continues to contribute to make Houston the best place to live," he continued.