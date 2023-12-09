Houston voters are heading to the polls on Saturday to decide on the city's next mayor, controller and several city council seats.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the runoff election.

SUGGESTED: Houston 2023 Runoff Election Guide: Mayor, City Council and Controller races, plus Large Positions

Because Houston stretches across three counties, polling locations have been established in each of those counties. Here's how to find your polling location.

How do I find polling locations near me in Harris County?

Houston residents who are registered to vote in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

Clicking on a location on the map will give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

Before you head to the polls, you can take a look at who is on your ballot by locating your sample ballot here: https://www.harrisvotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot

Where to vote in Montgomery County & Fort Bend County

Houston residents who are registered to vote in Montgomery County or Fort Bend County can cast their ballot in their county.

Click the links below to find the polling locations for your county.

Montgomery County

Fort Bend County (MAP)