Houston 2023 Runoff Election Guide: Mayor, City Council and Controller races



This week, voters will decide on the mayor and controller races, as well as seven city council seats: Districts D, G, and H, and At-Large Positions 1, 2, 3, and 4 on December 9.

This election provides an opportunity for voters to select the official candidates of their choice. To cast your vote, you will need to visit the designated polling stations from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Voter stations will be throughout Harris County in Bellaire, Baytown, and Houston.

Enter your address on the Harris County website for a customized look at the polling stations in your area.

Can I vote in the runoff if I did not vote in the November election?

Yes, you can vote in the runoff election even if you did not vote in the general election. However, in order to participate in the upcoming election, you must be registered to vote.

Who's on the ballot?

US Representative. Sheila Jackson Lee - If elected, Jackson Lee would be Houston’s first Black female mayor, a meaningful change for America’s fourth-largest city. Since 1995, she has represented Houston in Congress.

State Senator John Whitmire - Whitmire has lapped his rivals in fundraising after five decades in the Texas Legislature, where he has helped drive tough-on-crime policies while also casting himself as a reformer.

Houston's financial future hangs in the balance as Chris Hollins and Orlando Sanchez face off in a runoff for the city's fiscal watchdog role, while heated council races, like Mary Nan Huffman vs. Tony Buzbee in District G, added to the suspense just 27 days before decision day.

In the run-off for District D, incumbent Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz is back to defend her seat against long-time community organizer Travis McGee.

In the hotly contested run-off for District G, covering River Oaks and much of conservative West Houston, incumbent Mary Nan Huffman faces off against challenger Tony Buzbee, an acclaimed litigator and former Houston mayoral candidate.

On Dec. 9, voters will decide on "brand new" leadership when they collectively select either Mario Castillo or Cynthia Reyes Revilla for the District H seat on the Houston city council.

Houston's City Council At-Large Position One is heating up as well-known attorney and former prosecutor Julian Ramirez faces off against fellow lawyer and community activist Melanie Miles in a race for the seat.

In the run-off for city council, at large position two Reverend, Willie Davis is battling Nick Hellyar who, to be completely fair, logged plenty of public service before moving to the private sector.

The battle for Houston City Council At-Large Position 3 narrows to two contenders: longtime public servant Richard Cantu and former Houston Astros Foundation Director Twila Carter.

City Council At-Large Position 4 is shaping up with a showdown between a retired Air Force officer, Lt. Colonel Roy Morales, and the incumbent dentist, Dr. Letitia Plummer.

Who can Vote?

Citizenship Requirement: To be eligible to register and vote, you must be a United States citizen.

Age Requirement: You must be a minimum of 18 years old by Election Day to participate in voting.

Mental Incapacity: If you have been declared totally or partially mentally incapacitated by a court with probate jurisdiction and are thus denied the right to vote, you cannot register.

Felony Conviction: If you have a felony conviction, you can only register to vote after completing your sentence, which includes incarceration, parole, or supervision. Alternatively, you can register if you have finished a period of probation ordered by any court, or if you have been pardoned or otherwise had the voting restriction lifted.

Authorized Representatives: If you are unable to register yourself, your spouse, parent, or child can act as your agent and complete and sign your voter registration application. They must be a registered voter or have applied for voter registration themselves.

Eligibility for Voting by Mail in Texas:

To vote by mail in Texas, you must meet specific qualifications. You are eligible if you:

Are 65 Years or Older on Election Day: Individuals who are 65 years or older on Election Day are eligible to vote by mail.

Are Sick or Disabled: If you are sick or disabled, you qualify for mail-in voting.

Will Be Absent from Your County: If you will be away from your county during both the early voting period and on Election Day, you can vote by mail.

Expect to Give Birth: If you are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, you are eligible for mail-in voting.

Are Confined in Jail: Individuals confined in jail, but otherwise eligible to vote can also vote by mail.

Please note that to facilitate the mail-in voting process, you are now required to provide either your Texas ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

What if I don't have my Voters' Registration Card?

When voting in person, you can use one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification if you are registered but haven't received your voter registration card.

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States Military ID card with photo

United States citizenship certificate with photo

United States passport (book or card)

If you cannot find a center in your area on Dec. 9 on Election Day, don't worry, there are more locations on Harris County's website if you don't see one near you:

Houston Voter Centers

1. Harris County Attorney Conference Center – County Conference Center III

1019 Congress Avenue

Houston, TX 77002

2. Harris County Sheriff's Office – Front Lobby, Secured Room

701 North San Jacinto Street

Houston, TX 77002

3. Gregory Lincoln Education Center – Library

1101 Taft Street

Houston, TX 77019

Bellaire Voter Centers:

1. Bellaire Civic Center – Civic Center

7008 South Rice Avenue

Bellaire, TX 77401

2. Faith American Lutheran Church – Faith Center Gym

4600 Bellaire Boulevard

Bellaire, TX 77401

3. San Mateo Episcopal Church – Parish Hall

6635 Alder Dr No 2

Houston, TX 77081

Baytown Voter Centers:

1. Baytown Community Center – Bluebonnet Room, Pecan Room

2407 Market Street

Baytown, TX 77520

2. Navarre Funeral Home Inc – State Room

2444 Rollingbrook Dr

Baytown, TX 77521

3. Stuart Career Tech High School – East Building Commoms

300 YMCA Drive

Baytown, TX 77520