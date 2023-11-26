Houston City Council At Large # 3- Runoff candidates Carter v. Cantu
Houston - The race for Houston City Council at Large Position 3 is down to two contenders-longtime public servant Richard Cantu and
Former Houston Astros Foundation Director Twila Carter.
Sixteen Council members, along with the Mayor and City Controller, are elected every four years. Council members are limited to serving two terms of four years each, with each term beginning on January 2. Five Council members are elected at large, or city-wide, while the other eleven are elected to geographic districts of roughly the same proportion of the population.