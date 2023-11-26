Expand / Collapse search

Houston City Council At Large # 3- Runoff candidates Carter v. Cantu

Houston City Council At-Large 3 runoff: Cantu vs. Carter

The battle for Houston City Council At-Large Position 3 narrows to two contenders: longtime public servant Richard Cantu and former Houston Astros Foundation Director Twila Carter.

Houston - The race for Houston City Council at Large Position 3  is down to two contenders-longtime public servant Richard Cantu and 
Former Houston Astros Foundation Director Twila Carter.

Sixteen Council members, along with the Mayor and City Controller, are elected every four years. Council members are limited to serving two terms of four years each, with each term beginning on January 2. Five Council members are elected at large, or city-wide, while the other eleven are elected to geographic districts of roughly the same proportion of the population.