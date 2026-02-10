Death at Texas prison leads to murder charges for 4 inmates
BEAUMONT, Texas - Four inmates at a Texas prison have been charged with murder after the death of a fellow prisoner.
The incident happened in the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont in November 2025.
Texas prisoner murder charges
What we know:
The prisoners accused of the crime are Conrad Edward Nedd, 41; Jeremy Crow, 32; Ramon James Ybarra, 35; and Curtis Ray McClendon, 43. All four were named in a recent indictment by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas.
The indictment says the prisoners were involved in "an altercation" on Nov. 21, 2025, that resulted in the death of another inmate.
Featured
If they are convicted, the suspects could each face up to life in prison.
The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Prisons.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim was not included in the press release.
The charges that landed the suspects in prison were not released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas.