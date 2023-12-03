Houston mayoral race: Whitmire, Jackson Lee continue to push for votes ahead of Saturday runoff election

State Senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee now have six days left to convince Houstonians who's best fit to lead the fourth-largest city in the U.S.

During a mayoral forum hosted by Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia on Sunday, both Whitmire and Jackson Lee touted their political experience dealing with issues like crime and vowed to prioritize fixing Houston's infrastructure if they're elected mayor.

"Houstonians should elect me because I'm qualified. I have spent my entire adult life solving governmental issues. I'm going to work across the aisle to bring our city together, but I have a can-do reputation," Whitmire said.

"I'm the only candidate that tells the truth and that has an actual record of actual service and doing for this city. There’s not one crisis that the city’s been in during my tenure in the U.S. Congress, which even includes storm Allison, that I was not here to provide the resources the city needs," Jackson Lee said.

After the forum, Whitmire cast his ballot at a polling location in the Heights. He was joined by his daughters and grandsons.

Early voting ends this Tuesday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Run-off election day takes place this Saturday, December 9.