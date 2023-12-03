Expand / Collapse search

Houston mayoral race: Whitmire, Jackson Lee continue to push for votes ahead of Saturday runoff election

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - State Senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee now have six days left to convince Houstonians who's best fit to lead the fourth-largest city in the U.S.

During a mayoral forum hosted by Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia on Sunday, both Whitmire and Jackson Lee touted their political experience dealing with issues like crime and vowed to prioritize fixing Houston's infrastructure if they're elected mayor.

You Decide: Houston's Next Mayor Runoff Debate

Houston Mayoral Runoff Candidates John Whitmire and Sheila Jackson Lee answer questions that Houston voters have ahead of the mayoral runoff being held on Saturday, December 9.

"Houstonians should elect me because I'm qualified. I have spent my entire adult life solving governmental issues. I'm going to work across the aisle to bring our city together, but I have a can-do reputation," Whitmire said.

"I'm the only candidate that tells the truth and that has an actual record of actual service and doing for this city. There’s not one crisis that the city’s been in during my tenure in the U.S. Congress, which even includes storm Allison, that I was not here to provide the resources the city needs," Jackson Lee said. 

Harris County Precinct 2 Mayoral Runoff Forum

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and State Senator John Whitmire participate in mayoral runoff forum on Sunday, December 3.

After the forum, Whitmire cast his ballot at a polling location in the Heights. He was joined by his daughters and grandsons. 

Early voting ends this Tuesday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Run-off election day takes place this Saturday, December 9. 