Plummer v. Morales in runoff for Houston City Council At Large # 4

By
Published 
Updated 12:32PM
FOX 26 Houston

Houston -  A dentist versus a retired Air Force officer.
That's the match-up for City Council At Large Position 4 - with Lt. Colonel Roy Morales facing the incumbent, Dr. Letitia Plummer 

City Council At-Large Position 4 is shaping up with a showdown between a retired Air Force officer, Lt. Colonel Roy Morales, and the incumbent dentist, Dr. Letitia Plummer.

Sixteen Council members, along with the Mayor and City Controller, are elected every four years. Council members are limited to serving two terms of four years each, with each term beginning on January 2. Five Council members are elected at large, or city-wide, while the other eleven are elected to geographic districts of roughly the same proportion of the population.

