Plummer v. Morales in runoff for Houston City Council At Large # 4

A dentist versus a retired Air Force officer.

That's the match-up for City Council At Large Position 4 - with Lt. Colonel Roy Morales facing the incumbent, Dr. Letitia Plummer

Sixteen Council members, along with the Mayor and City Controller, are elected every four years. Council members are limited to serving two terms of four years each, with each term beginning on January 2. Five Council members are elected at large, or city-wide, while the other eleven are elected to geographic districts of roughly the same proportion of the population.

Watch More What's Your Point?



