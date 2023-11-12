Expand / Collapse search

Houston Controller and city council races also on runoff ballot

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

High stakes in Houston's unsettled council races

Houston's financial future hangs in the balance as Chris Hollins and Orlando Sanchez face off in a runoff for the city's fiscal watchdog role, while heated council races, like Mary Nan Huffman vs. Tony Buzbee in District G, added to the suspense just 27 days before decision day.

Houston - More important than ever - I think that's an accurate way to describe the role of the controller - given the credible projection of substantial financial shortfall on our city's rapidly approaching horizon. 

 That said the campaign to serve as Houston's next "financial watchdog" is also heading to a run-off pitting former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins against former Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez.

 Half the city council races have also yet to be decided - with the battle for District G between incumbent Mary Nan Huffman and well-known litigator Tony Buzbee drawing lots of attention.