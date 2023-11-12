Houston Controller and city council races also on runoff ballot

More important than ever - I think that's an accurate way to describe the role of the controller - given the credible projection of substantial financial shortfall on our city's rapidly approaching horizon.

That said the campaign to serve as Houston's next "financial watchdog" is also heading to a run-off pitting former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins against former Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez.

Half the city council races have also yet to be decided - with the battle for District G between incumbent Mary Nan Huffman and well-known litigator Tony Buzbee drawing lots of attention.