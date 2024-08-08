A 42-year-old man was fatally shot by police on Wednesday evening, in north Houston. The incident occurred around 9:37 p.m. on Werner Street.

Incident Overview

Police say two female officers patrolling a high-crime area spotted two men standing in front of a store with no trespassing signs. They checked their IDs and discovered one man had outstanding warrants. As the officers searched him, one felt a gun and ordered him to put his hands behind his back. When the suspect refused, he fought the officers for the gun.

Aftermath

During the struggle, one officer fired her weapon, hitting the suspect. Paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The officers, with 8 and 11 years of service respectively, sustained minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating the shooting.