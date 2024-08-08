A 24-year-old man, Codey Colvin from Sugar Land, was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase from League City to Houston, police say.

Late-Night Shooting Triggers Police Pursuit

The incident began around 2:13 a.m. when the League City Police Department (LCPD) was alerted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) that an officer from the Clear Lake Shores Police Department had been shot.

Authorities say the officer, who sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm, had requested backup near the intersection of Glen Cove Boulevard and E Winn Street in League City. The suspect, later identified as Colvin, fled the scene in a red Honda SUV, heading south on Glen Cove Boulevard.

LCPD officers quickly responded, and at approximately 2:19 a.m., Officer Camacho spotted the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of Marina Bay Drive and South Shore Boulevard. When Camacho attempted to pull over the vehicle, Colvin sped away, leading officers on a pursuit that continued onto Interstate 45 and into Houston.

Houston Chase Ends in Arrest After Tire Blowout

The chase, involving multiple law enforcement agencies including the Houston Police Department’s Helicopter Unit, ended around 2:49 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Watonga Boulevard in Houston. Colvin’s vehicle lost a tire after hitting a curb, forcing him to stop. He attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended without further incident.

Suspect Faces Charges as Investigation Unfolds

Colvin has been charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, with a bond set at $200,000. Additional charges are pending as the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the shooting of the Clear Lake Shores officer, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The League City Police Department expressed their support and well-wishes for the injured officer’s recovery. Further details on the officer’s condition have not yet been released.