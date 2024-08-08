Houston Police Department officials are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in north Houston.

Officers were called to a business in the 5700 block of Werner Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, an armed male suspect was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No officers were reported injured.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.