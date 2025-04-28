The Brief The owner of Mariscos La Costa Sinaloa on Airline Dr reacts to news of two teen girls injured during a hit-and-run. The owner describes drivers in the area as dangerous. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the vehicle that hit the girls has not been located.



Two 15-year-old girls are recovering after being struck during a hit-and-run on Airline Drive between West Mount Houston and Hill Road around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Businesses in the area describe drivers as dangerous

What they're saying:

Leo Parra, owner of Marsicos La Coasta Sinaloa, a business in the area, tells us driving in this area is very dangerous.

"There is always wrecks. There is always drunk people hitting and running and people getting hurt in the street by racing or getting drunk and hitting people," Parra said.

Parra shared surveillance video with us. It shows the moment Harris County sheriff's deputies arrived to help the two teens hit.

2 teens in serious and critical condition after hit-and-run

What we know:

Harris County deputies say around 3 a.m., two teenage girls, about 15 years old, were riding their bikes in this area when they were hit. The sheriff’s office says both teens live in the area and one goes to an area school district.

The camera footage shows a vehicle hit the teen girls. Due to the impact, their bodies flew past a speed limit sign.

Leo Parra says hit-and-runs are common in this area.

"One of my employees, her husband, died. It was a hit-and-run just down the street here. They were walking to the store and somebody hit him, and they just left him," Parra said. "It’s kind of dangerous here, and we don’t have too many officers here that can watch our street, you know, we need more officers in this area."

Search continues for the driver

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office adds this investigation is ongoing, but the vehicle that hit the teens was recovered. The driver of the 2008 black Audi has not been identified or located.