A Pasadena mother has been handed a 40-year prison sentence by a judge for her involvement in the abuse of two children, a toddler and a newborn, starting in 2019. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Wednesday, underscoring the gravity of the case and emphasizing the need for justice for the victims.

"Texas laws provide the same range of punishment for abusers and for cases like this, where a parent knowingly and repeatedly exposes a child to harm by leaving them with an abuser," stated Ogg. "This was not an isolated incident or a tragic accident; it was a systematic pattern of deliberate abuse. Our community's children deserve better."

The convicted mother, Emily Aust, 30, and her boyfriend, Austin Reid, 25, were apprehended in 2020 as law enforcement uncovered the truth about Aust's abuse of her two children: a two-year-old toddler who tragically lost his life and a newborn who sustained severe injuries.

Emily Aust, 30, was apprehended in 2020 as law enforcement uncovered the abuse of her two children. (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg)

In the first instance, two-year-old Lucas, Aust's son from a previous relationship, was admitted to Texas Children's Hospital after being left alone with Reid on May 19, 2019. Reid, who was the primary caregiver, claimed Lucas drowned while playing in the bathtub. However, the child's numerous bruises and injuries, including cigarette burns, suggested a history of sustained abuse. Lucas was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

At the time of Lucas's death, Aust was pregnant with Reid's child, who was born in late December. Five weeks after the baby's birth, Reid brought the infant to the hospital with a dislocated elbow. Further examination revealed the newborn had suffered a brain bleed and other head trauma, likely resulting from violent shaking. Subsequently, authorities intervened and took custody of the infant.

Investigations conducted by the Houston Police Department led to the arrest and charging of Reid and Aust for child abuse. Scene photos obtained from their apartment depicted conditions unsuitable for any child, littered with drug paraphernalia such as spoons with white powder, lighters, and packs of synthetic marijuana.

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Sawtelle, who prosecuted both cases, revealed that Reid confessed to consuming methamphetamine, marijuana, and Xanax during the incidents when both children sustained their injuries. Aust, during court proceedings, admitted to drug use and acknowledged that her substance abuse escalated following the death of her first child.

"This tragedy unfolded because Aust turned a blind eye to the unmistakable signs of child abuse, even after the loss of her first child," remarked Sawtelle. "Had authorities not intervened and taken custody of the infant, he likely would have suffered a similar fate, as nothing changed, and nothing was likely to change."

Reid pleaded guilty in both cases in July and received a 50-year prison sentence from the presiding judge.

In November, Aust pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two concurrent 40-year prison terms, one for each child. She is barred from appealing the conviction or the sentencing and must serve at least half of her sentence before being considered for parole.



