Judging by his criminal history the public isn't safe with Rashad Matthews walking among us.

Still, 232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill won't revoke Matthews's many bonds no matter what he does.

Based on his multi-county rap sheet Matthews is a true habitual criminal.

"Starting back in 2009 in Fort Bend County, it starts out with robbery," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He gets probation, has his probation revoked, sent to prison, comes back and gets another prison sentence in both Fort Bend and Harris County for robbery."

In 2020, Matthews was charged with burglary and violating a protective order.

Judge Hill set his bond at $50,000 and Matthews is free.

"In 2021, he gets a felon in possession of a weapon," Kahan said.

"It's very disturbing when you have a defendant that's been to the penitentiary not once but twice for robbery and is now out on five felony bonds, one of which is a felon in possession of a weapon," said David Mitcham First Assistant District Attorney.

In 2021 and last year, Matthews picked up two new criminal charges of assaulting a family member.

The DA's office filed 16 motions to revoke Matthews's bonds.

"He's out on bond, and he's charged with new offenses, therefore, in our opinion, creating a public safety danger," Mitcham said.

But instead of revoking Matthews's bonds, Judge Hill allowed him to remain free even after he was charged last year with DWI.

"He has broad discretion in these matters and has been setting a new bond every time. The defendant picks up a new charge," said Mitcham.

Matthews's bond conditions he's accused of violating include leaving the state.

"Even though he's on house arrest and GPS for 24 hours he's boarding a flight and landing in Miami," Kahan said.

"Nothing was done about that other than making the bond higher," said Douglas Griffith President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "At this point, the man needs to be locked up and away from the public."

"From the point of view of the District Attorney's Office, this is madness," Mitcham said.