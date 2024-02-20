An elderly man in Houston was discovered with severe head trauma in his apartment building after being missing for several hours.

The family of 74-year-old Louis Redmon is seeking answers from the complex management, while police are actively investigating the incident.

"Here it is, a fire extinguisher by him. Like somebody just beat him, blood everywhere. I'm thinking, is he dead or what?" said Beverly Pugh, Redmon's sister, describing the scene upon discovery.

Redmon had been a resident of the Leo Daniels Tower on the 8800 block of Harrell Street for many years without encountering any notable issues. The building underwent a significant multi-million-dollar renovation aimed at providing affordable housing for seniors and disabled residents.

Louis Redmon is currently in the ICU after suffering from severe head trauma. (Family submitted photo)

However, on Monday, around 9 a.m., his family received a call from a concerned neighbor requesting a wellness check. This neighbor informed them that Redmon, who has a history of seizures, appeared disoriented. According to Brande Reed, Redmon's granddaughter, his seizures typically manifest with symptoms like confusion and loss of speech.

"The neighbor said he had his nephew walk him [Redmon] down to the other end of the hallway. But during that time, my grandfather requested to be let off at the fifth floor," she said.

Family members said management did a "sweep" of the building, but Redmon was not found.

Around 6 p.m., his daughter and granddaughter discovered a trail of his belongings and blood on the fifth-floor stairwell, where he was found with severe injuries consistent with a struggle.

Family members of Louis Redmon tell Fox 26 they were notified to check on him. Hours later after an extensive search, he was found severely injured in an apartment stairwell. (Family submitted photo)

"Why wouldn't you come out as a manager, as a human being, and say 'I'm so sorry, what happened to your Dad?' What's going on? None of that. I'm still waiting on a phone call. I'm still waiting on a phone call," Reed expressed frustration with the lack of communication from the building management.

Redmon is currently hospitalized and undergoing treatment for a brain bleed. Doctors have indicated that his injuries do not align with those typically sustained from a fall, raising suspicions of possible assault. Houston Police Department detectives are conducting an investigation.

Photo of Louis Redmon with family members.

FOX 26 reached out to the apartment building, which is situated on property owned by a local church, for comment, but staff members declined to provide any statements.

Despite the lack of information from the management, the family remains hopeful for Redmon's recovery and that he can provide insight into the events that led to his injuries.