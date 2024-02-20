Houston Bank Robbery: "Business Casual Bandit" wanted by FBI
HOUSTON - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs help identifying and locating a man, dubbed the "Business Casual Bandit," who robbed a Capital One Bank in southeast Houston.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the robber. The robbery occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Friday, February 16, at the Capital One Bank located at 7919 Kirby Drive in Houston.
During the robbery, the suspect entered the bank, waited in line, then approached a teller and handed them a note written on a withdrawal slip which threatened the teller and demanded cash.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
TRENDING NEWS: Audrii Cunningham missing, body found in Trinity River
No one was physically hurt during the robbery.
The robber is described as a black male, approximately 5’9" tall, with a medium build and bald head.
During the robbery, he wore an orange dress shirt, patterned tie, pants, dark-colored shoes, and sunglasses.
If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.