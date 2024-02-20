The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs help identifying and locating a man, dubbed the "Business Casual Bandit," who robbed a Capital One Bank in southeast Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the robber. The robbery occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Friday, February 16, at the Capital One Bank located at 7919 Kirby Drive in Houston.

During the robbery, the suspect entered the bank, waited in line, then approached a teller and handed them a note written on a withdrawal slip which threatened the teller and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

TRENDING NEWS: Audrii Cunningham missing, body found in Trinity River

No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The robber is described as a black male, approximately 5’9" tall, with a medium build and bald head.

During the robbery, he wore an orange dress shirt, patterned tie, pants, dark-colored shoes, and sunglasses.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.