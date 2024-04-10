"It's a pretty peaceful neighborhood," said resident Nathan Buchanan.

Sheriff's deputies say a 61-year-old man brought a lot of trouble to his northwest Harris County neighborhood at around noon Tuesday afternoon.

The man's neighbor called the law accusing him of shooting at their house and vehicles.

Deputies say they've been to the man's house in the 13600 block of Braydon Bend Drive 54 times since January. Most of those calls dealt with mental health issues.

"The last two or three days, I've seen cops out here multiple times," Buchanan said.

"When deputies entered the house, the suspect barricaded himself in the bathroom," said Harris County Assistant Chief Tommy Diaz. "It was known that the suspect did have a knife."

A crisis intervention team was called, but before they could arrive, deputies say the man exited the bathroom with his knife.

"He threatened the deputies' life, took a lunging motion toward the deputy," Diaz said. "A second deputy discharged his firearm one time, striking the suspect one time."

He was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital by Lifeflight. His current condition is not known.

This shooting marks the third time a law officer with the Houston Police Department or Harris County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect in a 24-hour period.

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, another sheriff's deputy shot and killed an armed suspect in the 9700 block of Bertwood.

The man, who police say was one of five men evading arrest earlier, was shot after investigators say he grabbed at the waist band area of his pants.

Then at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, HPD officers shot two adult men, ages 19 and 20-years-old in Prairie View.

One suspect is said to be in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

Houston police said they were looking for one of the suspects named in multiple felony warrants,

Police say the two men jumped out of a vehicle and started shooting at them. They returned fire, striking both men.

All three officer-involved shootings remain under investigation.