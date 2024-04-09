Prairie View shooting: Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting, 2 suspects shot

Authorities are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in Waller County on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but authorities said there was a shooting that occurred within the Prairie View city limits at 45200 block of U.S. 290.

Officials said they were following two suspects who were said to be armed and officers later shot them.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The suspect's condition is unknown, but authorities said the suspects were airlifted to the hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.