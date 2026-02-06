Suspect involved in San Leon standoff surrenders

The Brief A suspect is now in custody following an almost seven hour standoff with authorities in San Leon. The scene started when authorities tried serving a warrant early Friday. The incident occurred near East Bayshore and 18th Street.



A standoff involving a suspect in San Leon has ended peacefully after an almost seven-hour standoff.

San Leon standoff ends peacefully after seven hours

What we know:

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said the scene is on 18th Street close to FM 646.

Officials said it all started around 1:15 Friday afternoon when they received a call in reference to a barricaded subject identified as Gary Cooper.

Once authorities arrived on the scene, the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrived and determined they couldn't get Cooper out of the house. That's when a SWAT team was activated to come to the scene.

Authorities said they tried negotiating with Cooper, and he wouldn't come out.

As a result, authorities said they started deploying gas into the home and Cooper still wouldn't come out.

Officials said they called for an armed vehicle from the Harris County Sheriff's Office called a "Rook."

The "Rook" is used to actually penetrate the house and bring the suspect out.

Officials said as Cooper saw the house being taken apart by the "Rook", he came out and surrendered peacefully.

Authorities said Cooper had two felony warrants: one for aggravated assault and one for aggravated robbery.

Cooper was taken to the Galveston County Jail where he will be booked on the active warrants.

Galveston County officials said they've had run-ins with Cooper before but they didn't go into additional detail.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what charges Cooper may face as a result of the standoff on Friday night.