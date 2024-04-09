A deputy-involved shooting in Harris County has left one person dead and multiple in custody, according to preliminary information.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies were conducting a traffic stop near FM 1960 and I-45 when the driver and four occupants drove off in the vehicle and a chase began.

Eventually, the driver ran into a ditch in the 9700 block of Bertwood and all five individuals in the car began to run.

According to Gonzalez, one of the suspects had a firearm causing two deputies to shoot. At least one shot hit the man and he was taken to a hospital where he died.

Shadydale Elementary went on lockdown temporarily after a Hispanic male ran nearby, but it has since been lifted and students will be released at their scheduled time.

The remaining three suspects were taken into custody.

HCSO is continuing to search for the Hispanic male who ran. Houston Police Department will lead the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.