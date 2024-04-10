A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he was shot by a deputy in northwest Harris County on Wednesday, officials say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred in the 13600 block of Braydon Bend Drive, near Jackrabbit Road and West Road.

The sheriff says deputies initially responded to a weapons disturbance about a male who was trying to break into a neighbor’s house or may have been shooting at the house.

At some point, the male suspect, who reportedly had a knife, charged toward a deputy, the sheriff says.

A deputy fired his weapon, striking the male. The suspect was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in serious condition.

No injuries were reported to the deputy.

The sheriff says there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.