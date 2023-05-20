New Carnival cruise ship coming to Galveston port in December

Carnival Cruise Line is getting a new ship set to arrive in the Galveston port in December.

$53 million will be invested by The Galveston Wharves to expand Cruise Terminal 25 to accommodate Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Jubilee with a new cruise ship set to arrive in December.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming the beautiful new Carnival Jubilee to our improved cruise terminal," said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. "We’re proud to have Carnival Cruise Line, our long-time cruise partner, choose Galveston as the home port for its newest ship."

The Carnival Jubilee is expected to have a capacity of 6,500 guests and be larger than the Carnival ships currently sailing from Terminal 25.

The ship's development plans include gangway modifications, a ramp, two elevators, and an escalator, as well as a new roof. According to Rees, the plans also include improvements to accommodate the ship, move guests efficiently during debarkation and embarkation, and update the two-decades-old terminal.

Facilities used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which provides essential safety and security services at the terminal, will also be improved, according to the release.

Galveston is the fourth most popular cruise port in the U.S. and the only home port in Texas, so it generates two-thirds of its revenues from the cruise business. Rees says these improvements are a long-term investment in the port’s future growth, more jobs, and a stronger regional economy.

Galveston port will fund the cruise terminal expansion with cash reserves, a proposed bond issue, and an agreement with Carnival, the release stated.

"Carnival was the first major cruise line to homeport in Galveston more than 20 years ago. They believed in us then and believe in Galveston’s growing prominence as a top cruise port today," Rees said.