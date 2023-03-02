Carnival Cruise Line adding fourth ship to Galveston port, allowing for longer cruises

article

For those cruising out of Galveston, Carnival Cruise Lines has added another ship to provide its customers some additional options when sailing.

According to a release, Carnival Cruise Line is bringing in the Carnival Miracle to the port, which will offer nine, 10, 11, or 12 days of cruising beginning in the fall of 2024 through the spring of 2025.

"We have always offered a great variety of cruises from Galveston, but by adding a fourth Carnival ship to homeport in Galveston and sailing these longer itineraries, we are giving our guests great new choices, especially for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and more time to enjoy their time at sea," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival said in a news release.

Carnival Miracle will reposition from San Francisco to Galveston on Oct. 1, 2024, and operate a Carnival Journeys voyage that visits Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia; and a Panama Canal transit.

Once in Galveston, Carnival Miracle will offer a series of 19 cruises beginning on Oct. 16, 2024. A sampling of some of the new itineraries now open for sale include:

- Nine-Day Exotic Western Caribbean Sailing departs Oct. 16, 2024,with stops in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.

- 10-Day Panama Canal Sailing departs Nov. 15, 2024, featuring stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama (and tours of the Panama Canal); and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.

- 11-Day Exotic Caribbean Sailing departs Nov. 25, 2024,with visits to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove; Grand Turk; Princess Cays and Nassau, The Bahamas.

- 12-Day Carnival Journeys Southern Caribbean Sailing departs Jan. 26, 2025, and visits Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Aruba; Bonaire; Curacao; Cozumel. Mexico.

The 2,200-guest Carnival Miracle recently completed a dry dock where Carnival’s stunning new red, white and blue livery was added to the ship’s hull. The livery serves as an homage to the patriotic colors that also represent Carnival, which proudly sails as America’s Cruise Line. Carnival Miracle features many of the signature venues guests know and love – from Guy’s Burger Joint to the BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, as well as WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

Carnival Miracle will further diversify Carnival’s deployment from Galveston, joining Carnival Breeze, which offers four- and five-day cruises; Carnival Dream, which sails mostly six- and eight-day cruises, and the new Excel-Class Carnival Jubilee featuring a rollercoaster, which arrives this December to begin week-long Western Caribbean sailings.

Full details on Carnival Miracle’s new sailings from Galveston can be found here.