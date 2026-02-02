Community helps Conroe family after they lost everything in apartment fire

The Brief A devastating apartment fire in Conroe left a family of six with nothing. The community has rallied around the family during this tough time. A fundraiser was created to help the family rebuild their lives.



A late-night apartment fire at The Grove on Gladstell has left a family of six without a home. They are grateful to be alive thanks to the quick actions of their 11-year-old daughter. Since the fire, there's been overwhelming support from the Conroe community to help the family.

What we know:

The fire broke out late Friday night, spreading rapidly through part of an apartment complex. Morgan Font was home with her 4-month-old son and three daughters (ages 4, 10 and 11) when her oldest daughter, Azalia Foster, noticed flames coming from the apartment below them.

"The fire was big, and I’m just glad I got everyone out," Azalia said.

Font says her daughter saved them.

"If it wasn’t for my daughter, I wouldn’t have known," Font said. "If I was sleeping, God forbid, I would’ve woken up to flames. I don’t know if we would have gotten out."

Font grabbed her children and escaped just minutes before the fire spread into their apartment. They all got out okay, but unfortunately, the family lost their home and all their belongings.

"It’s been really hard," Font said. "I had a blanket made of their baby pictures hanging in their room. I had things my grandmother gave me, family things my mom bought for me. We lost everything."

Since the fire, the Conroe community has rallied around the family, donating clothing, shoes, baby formula, and other essential items. Their story has gained attention online, prompting support from friends, neighbors, and even strangers.

"So many people have tried to make donations to us, and I’m so grateful," Font said.

Azalia also expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of support.

"Thank you for helping us because we lost everything that we loved," she said. "Some of it we can’t get back."

Font says a local Conroe business, The Mover, has also stepped in to help by donating furniture and beds.

A fundraiser has been created to help the family rebuild their lives.