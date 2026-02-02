Houston shooting: 2 people shot on Broadway Street, police investigating

The Brief An investigation is now underway following a shooting that occurred on Monday night, authorities said. According to officials, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Broadway Street and Rockhill Street. Authorities did not provide any details as to what led up to the shooting.



What we know:

According to officials, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Broadway Street and Rockhill Street.

During a briefing on Monday night, officials said a woman came to the location to confront another woman inside a home.

While she was at the home, a man that lives at the home, who was in the parking lot, saw the woman in front of his doorway.

Officials said he immediately approached her and fired several gunshots, striking her several times.

That's when, according to authorities, another man showed up, a witness, who tried to help.

Authorities said the shooter was on scene when authorities arrived and was shot one time.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The woman is said to be in serious condition at an area hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't say where the gunshot came from that struck the man one time.

Houston police said they haven't determined who the suspect and who the victim is yet.

The investigation is ongoing.