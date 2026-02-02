Pierce Street: Woman hit, killed leaving bar; suspected driver arrested

The Brief A woman was hit and killed in a possible drunk driving crash in South Central Houston. Police say a male driver was speeding when they allegedly hit the woman after she walked out of a bar. The vehicle hit five other cars parked along the side of the street.



A woman was hit and killed in a possible drunk driving crash in South Central Houston on Sunday night, according to the Houston police Department.

Sergeant M. Barrow reports the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and St. Charles Street.

Woman hit, killed near East Downtown

What we know:

A woman had just walked out of a nearby bar and was crossing Pierce when a vehicle came speeding down down the road, reports say.

The male driver of the vehicle crashed into the woman, carrying her down the road, Sgt. Barrow said.

According to police, the vehicle also hit five other vehicles parked on the street. The male driver was arrested.

Sgt. Barrows says the woman was killed in the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not reported specific charges for the driver, but say intoxication manslaughter is a possibility.