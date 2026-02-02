Christian Menefee sworn in Monday to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District

The Brief Christian Menefee was sworn in Monday to represent Texas’ 18th Congressional District in Congress. Menefee said the district went more than 330 days without representation and without a vote on major issues. A political expert says Menefee is stepping into the role while also preparing for another election — and could face an early vote tied to Homeland Security funding.



Texas’ 18th Congressional District has representation in Washington again after Christian Menefee was sworn in Monday.

In remarks following the swearing-in, Menefee pointed to how long the district went without a vote in Congress, saying it was more than 330 days without representation.

What we know:

Menefee said the district had no voice during major votes, including debates connected to programs like SNAP and Medicaid. He also promised to work to represent the district and described his commitment to treating the position "with the seriousness that it deserves," adding that he plans to fight to advocate for and protect the people of the district.

A political expert says Menefee is stepping into office while already facing the challenge of governing in Washington and campaigning at home, including the possibility of a March 3 primary and a May 26 runoff. That expert also said Menefee’s first major vote could come quickly, potentially on an appropriations bill for the Department of Homeland Security.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what Menefee’s first vote will be, or exactly when it would happen, since House scheduling can shift. It’s also not clear what committee assignments Menefee will receive, or how quickly he could build seniority and influence there. The size of any specific backlog for the district — such as pending requests for help from constituents or organizations — was not quantified in the interviews.

What they're saying:

"It’s been more than 330 days since the people of the 18th Congressional District had representation… this district had no voice in Congress," Menefee said. "To my district, the commitment you have from me is that I will work as hard as I can to live up to their legacy… and I will fight as hard as I can to advocate for and protect the people of the 18th Congressional District," he said. Mark Jones, a political scientist at Rice University, said Menefee is stepping into the job while also preparing for another campaign. Jones also said Menefee’s first major vote could be on Homeland Security appropriations.

What's next:

Voters may soon see Menefee asked to take early votes as he begins his first stretch in office, while also campaigning in the upcoming primary and potential runoff described in the expert interview. If the Department of Homeland Security appropriations measure is brought up as discussed, that could be among the first major votes that puts Menefee on the record shortly after taking office.