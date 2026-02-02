Woman accuses former Sweeny Fire Chief of abuse following his arrest on multiple sexual assault charges

The Brief A 27-year-old relative, Alleigh Martinez, has come forward alleging former Sweeny Fire Chief Timothy David Webb abused her during a 2007 sleepover when she was eight years old. Martinez and Sweeny police report any police report in 2007 cannot be located. Driven by Webb’s recent arrest on 13 counts of child sexual assault, Martinez filed a new report that is currently under review as Webb awaits a March court date.



A woman has come forward with new allegations of childhood sexual abuse against a former Sweeny Fire Chief already facing over a dozen similar charges, claiming a report she filed nearly 20 years ago has vanished from police records.

Former Sweeney Fire Chief facing more allegations

What they're saying:

Alleigh Martinez, 27, contacted authorities after the recent arrest of Timothy David Webb. Webb is currently held in the Brazoria County Jail on 13 counts of child sexual assault, solicitation of prostitution of a minor, and indecency with a child involving other alleged victims.

Martinez alleges that in 2007, when she was 8-years-old, Webb abused her during a sleepover at a relative’s home. According to a new report filed with the Sweeny Police Department, Martinez claims she woke up to find Webb, her cousin, standing over her and removing her clothing. When asked what he was doing, she alleges Webb told her it was "for a science project" before touching her inappropriately in her private area.

"I woke up, and it was happening," Martinez said in an exclusive interview. "I just saw this monster... I was confused. I was eight. I didn’t know any better."

While Martinez says her parents immediately contacted Sweeny Police and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 to report the incident, local officials now say they cannot locate any record of the initial filing. Sweeny Police confirmed they are currently reviewing the case after Martinez filed a secondary report on January 2.

Martinez, who is now married and enrolled in cosmetology school, said she felt compelled to speak out after seeing news of Webb's recent arrest. She said years of therapy gave her the courage to go public, stating she hopes her story encourages other potential victims to come forward.

"I wish people knew and children knew that it was okay to speak up," Martinez said. "Someone will have your back."

Webb remains in custody in Brazoria County and is scheduled to appear in court in March. An attorney for Webb did not immediately return a request for comment.