Sweeny community reeling after fire chief’s arrest for crimes against children

The Brief Former Sweeny Fire Chief Timothy Webb and volunteer Coleman Pollock face over a dozen combined felony charges, including aggravated sexual assault and indecency involving at least five children aged nine to 15. Investigators revealed the abuse occurred over a two-year period and involved Webb’s own family members and friends, leaving the small community and local first responders devastated. In the wake of the arrests, Webb’s father—who previously led the department—has returned as fire chief.



The former fire chief of a small Brazoria County town and a former volunteer firefighter have been indicted on more than a dozen combined felony charges involving alleged sexual crimes against at least five children, authorities said.

What we know:

Timothy David Webb, the former chief of the Sweeny Fire Department, was arrested Jan. 23 in Brazoria County and remains held without bond. Court records show Webb faces 13 counts, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, seven counts of indecency with a child, and four counts related to the solicitation of prostitution involving a person under 18.

Investigators say the alleged incidents occurred between August 2023 and August 2025. Sweeny Police Chief Brad Caudle said the department was alerted in late 2025 by family members of a young victim regarding inappropriate interactions with Webb. Following a collaborative investigation with the Child Advocacy Center, authorities moved forward with the charges.

Caudle told FOX 26 that the victims, ranging in age from nine to 15, include close family friends and members of the Webb family.

In a separate but related case, police charged Coleman Pollock, a former volunteer firefighter with the same department. Investigators described Webb and Pollock as neighbors who allegedly exchanged inappropriate photographs of the victims. Pollock was arrested last September on charges of sexual assault and indecency with a child. He was released in November on a $400,000 bond.

The investigation has shaken the community of roughly 3,600 people. Caudle noted that the breach of public trust by first responders has deeply affected the department’s remaining personnel.

"We have a wonderful group of firemen around here that are in no support of what’s going on," Caudle said. "It hurts them, and it really bothers them because they know the trust has been damaged." He added that repairing that bond with the community "will take a while."

In the wake of the arrests, police say Webb’s father, also named Timothy Webb, has been appointed to the role of fire chief. The elder Webb previously served as the department’s chief for several years before his son assumed the position.

Sweeny Mayor Dusty Hopkins released a statement calling the allegations "highly concerning." He noted that while the fire department operates independently from the city, both men were placed on administrative leave as soon as the allegations surfaced.

"Our priority continues to be the safety of the community, particularly our children, and maintaining public trust while allowing the legal process to proceed," Hopkins said.

Caudle urged parents to maintain open communication with their children to prevent similar tragedies. "A lot of times these incidents happen with close members of the family," he said. "Parents should establish relationships with your children... and make sure that they are aware of what’s wrong and what’s right."