2 students, 1 adult charged with taking guns to area high schools in a 16-day period last month

One of the students and the adult are free from jail on low bond amounts.

Since all three defendants are 17-years-old or older, they are all adults for criminal purposes, and it's all public. But there's no way of knowing how many juveniles have been arrested and charged with taking guns to school.

"16 days, three loaded guns on school grounds, that sends major red flags," said Andy Kahan with Crime stoppers.

It's the most we've seen.

On January 14, police say 18-year-old Rishman Martinez-Ayestas brought a gun to Davis High School and threatened another student.

In a statement, Aldine ISD says another student reported the weapon, which was found in Ayestas' vehicle, and he was arrested. He remains jailed under an ICE hold.

On January 22, 18-year-old Matthew Ferli Chacon Guevara allegedly took a gun to Hastings High School and hid it on a school bus.

"If you're going to bring a loaded firearm to a school, and then intentionally hide it out of view, that tells me you're up to no good," said Kahan.

In a statement, Alief ISD said the bus camera footage was reviewed, and the suspect was identified and arrested without incident.

Guevara is free on a $2,500 bond.

On January 30, police say 34-year-old Jazminique Dilworth took a gun to Booker T. Washington. She's free on an $8,000 bond.

In a statement, HISD gave no information and referred us to court documents.