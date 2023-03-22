A suspect has been charged in the death of a man who was shot while crossing the street last year, Houston police say.

Authorities say Cesar Hernandez, 36, is charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Jose Carlos Zapata, 42, on Aug. 21.

Cesar Hernandez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road.

According to HPD, Zapata was crossing the street with a family member when a suspect ran up behind them and fired multiple shots.

Zapata was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on Sept. 13.

The other family member was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police say further investigation led them to identify Hernandez as the suspect in the case.

Hernandez was arrested Tuesday by the HPD Southeast Crime Suppression Team and patrol officers.