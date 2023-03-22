Bond raised to $2M for Harris County father charged with 2-year-old daughter’s murder

Bond was raised to $2 million on Wednesday for a Harris County father charged with the murder of his 2-year-old daughter.

Deontray Flanagan’s bond was previously set at $1 million on Tuesday, but it was doubled when he appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Flanagan is charged in the death of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, who died after being flown to a hospital on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began around 9:30 a.m. that day when Flanagan picked up his daughter from daycare and the went to the store where her mother works.

HCSO says they argued, and then Flanagan assaulted the woman, took her phone and left the store with the girl in a red Camaro.

Flanagan was reportedly in contact with family members who were able to track his phone, and deputies located him near Greens Road and I-45. Authorities say Flanagan fled from deputies in his car.

During the pursuit, the sheriff’s office says family members notified deputies that the girl was still in the car and Flanagan was physically abusing her.

The Houston Police Department responded to assist deputies. Authorities say Flanagan eventually tried to drive through a field at Stuebner Airline and Castleglen, but his car became disabled.

The sheriff’s office says Flanagan refused to exit the vehicle, so HCSO SWAT members went up to the car and forced Flanagan into custody.

The child was unresponsive in the car, and EMTs began CPR until Life Flight arrived at the scene.

Zevaya was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Flanagan was taken to the Harris County Jail.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Houston Police Department and the Texas DPS, assisted in the incident. An investigation remains underway.