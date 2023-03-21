Bond set at $1 million for father accused of murder in the death of his 2-year-old daughter

A $1 million bond has been set for a father accused of murder in connection to the death of his own 2-year-old daughter in northwest Harris County on Monday.

Deontray Flanagan, 25, is charged with murder in the death of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan. Officials said Flanagan did not appear in court as he waived his right to appear.

As FOX 26 reported on Monday, it all started when Flanagan picked up Zevaya from daycare as he was approved to take her from daycare.

According to a release, about 45 minutes later, Flanagan arrived at a Wal-Mart store, where Zevaya's mother works.

That's where, officials said, they had a brief argument.

Photo from the scene after the vehicle became disabled.

Deputies said Flanagan assaulted the mother, took her cell phone, and left the store with his daughter.

Flanagan was said to be in telephone contact with family members who were able to track the phone.

Flanagan was later located by Harris County deputies near Greens Road and I-45, and that's when Flanagan fled from deputies.

During the pursuit, it was learned by deputies that Zevaya was still in the car with Flanagan and that he was physically abusing Zevaya.

The pursuit ended after Flanagan attempted to drive through a field at Stuebner Airline and Castleglen and his car became disabled.

SWAT team members were able to approach the car, took Flanagan into custody, and removed Zevaya, who was unresponsive, from the vehicle.

EMT's immediately began CPR on Zevaya until LifeFlight arrived on the scene to airlift her to the hospital.

Zevaya was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Flanagan was taken to the Harris County Jail.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Houston Police Department and the Texas DPS, assisted in the incident, but an investigation remains underway.