Houston Rodeo Ready: Your 2026 Guide to Parking, Savings, and Security

The Brief The Rodeo app features live parking capacity updates, but officials say the $1.25 METRORail is the fastest way to NRG Park. Discounted Carnival Packs, including the new $500-value "Mega Pack", must be purchased by midnight this Saturday. Unlike most stadium events, the Rodeo does not have a clear bag policy, though security screenings remain mandatory for all guests.



With the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just days away, officials are urging fans to swap their stress for a strategy. From live parking lot trackers to interactive food maps, the Rodeo is leaning into technology to manage the millions of fans expected to descend on NRG Park.

2026 Houston rodeo: Getting to the Grounds

Parking tips :

Parking is often the biggest hurdle for attendees, but Danielle Grossman, director of strategic communications for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, says it doesn't have to be.

"My first piece of advice for folks coming is maybe take the METRORail if you can, because it's $1.25, and logistically, it takes you right to the park," Grossman said.

For those who prefer to drive, public lots including the Yellow, 610, and OST lots are available for $25. However, the Rodeo is now cashless, and officials recommend prepaying for parking online at rodeohouston.com.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo mobile app has also been updated to include a live parking capacity feature. This allows drivers to see which lots are full in real time, preventing them from "driving in circles" during peak hours.

Carnival deals, deadlines

Families looking to save money have a strict deadline to watch.

Discounted Carnival Packs, which offer significant savings on rides and games, are only available for purchase until Saturday, Feb. 28, at midnight—the final night of the World Championship Barbecue Contest.

This year, the Rodeo introduced a $125 "Mega Pack," a $500 value that includes 150 carnival tickets and dozens of food coupons.

"We want to make this event inclusive and accessible to everyone," Grossman said. "By offering this value, we’re allowing folks with bigger families to come and enjoy for less cost."

Additional savings can be found on Family Wednesdays (March 4 and March 18) and Community Day (March 11), which offer free or discounted admission and $3 food specials in the Junction.

What to bring

The bag policy:

While many stadiums have moved to strict clear bag policies, the Rodeo remains an outlier.

"We are different from other events happening at NRG Park," Grossman said. "You don’t have to have a clear bag. Bring your diaper bags or whatever you need for your family."

While bags don't need to be clear, they will still be subject to security screenings. Restricted items include weapons and professional cameras with lenses longer than three inches.

Navigating the Fun

The app:

Once inside, the Rodeo app acts as a digital Sherpa. A new "Plan Your Visit" feature allows guests to create a custom schedule of events, from AGVENTURE and the Petting Zoo to the start of the star stage performances inside NRG Stadium.

The app even features a searchable GPS for food. If a guest is looking for a specific treat, like the famous fried Oreos or a foot-long corn dog, the app will provide turn-by-turn walking directions to the exact vendor.

The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially begins its 21-day run on Monday, March 2.