Mother, child rescued after trailer flips in Beasley amid severe weather: FBCSO

A mother and child were rescued from a trailer that flipped over during severe weather in Beasley, authorities say.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the mother and child sustained non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Burnett Road and Battle Road. A second home was damaged nearby, but no injuries were reported from that home, authorities say.

According to the sheriff's office, there was a report of a tornado touching down in Beasley. The National Weather Service will determine if a tornado did touch down.

Fort Bend County and several others were under a severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday morning, and the National Weather Service said the thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The severe weather is now moving east out of Houston on Tuesday morning.

The storms have impacted a large portion of North and Central Texas since Monday. Several tornados were reported in the state.

