Multiple tornadoes cause damage across Central Texas

By Lisette Lopez
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

Tornadoes sweep across Central Texas

Take a look at videos sent in to FOX 7 Austin by viewers of tornadoes in the area.

AUSTIN, Texas - Several tornados were confirmed on the ground throughout Central Texas Monday evening. Most of Central Texas was under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. and throughout the afternoon, tornado warnings popped up through the Hill Country and into the Austin area. 

There have been reports of damage to homes, cars, and buildings. So far, it is not known if there have been any injuries due to the tornadoes.

Storm damage in Round Rock, Texas

Video of storm damage in one neighborhood in Round Rock, Texas. Video courtesy Shannon Lynch.

In Taylor, a large tornado was spotted on the ground. Williamson County saw several tornados throughout the afternoon. 

First responders are now on the ground helping people in need who were impacted by the storm. Officials are also asking people to stay off the roads, if possible.

Video of tornado in Taylor, Texas

A tornado is caught on video in Taylor, Texas. Video courtesy MyRadar Aaron Jayjack.

A tornado was confirmed on the ground in Round Rock near the Dell Diamond. The storm quickly left Round Rock and made its way toward Hutto.

Jarrell also had a tornado on the ground. Homes and a storage facility was damaged near County Road 239.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed how many confirmed tornados there were in Central Texas.

VIDEOS OF TORNADOES AND STORM DAMAGE:

Tornado spotted at Walmart in Round Rock

A tornado was spotted at a Walmart in Round Rock as severe weather impacted all of Central Texas

Tornado damage in Round Rock neighborhood

Neighbors are left to pick up the pieces after a tornado sweeps through their neighborhood

Tornado damage at Round Rock shopping center

A shopping center in Round Rock is left with debris everywhere following a tornado Monday afternoon

Round Rock neighborhood damaged by tornado

Neighbors in Round Rock are trying to pick up the pieces after a tornado swept through the area.

Tornado damages cars and buildings in Round Rock

Debris is everywhere and neighbors are cleaning up the mess made by a tornado in Round Rock.

Tornado in Round Rock, Texas caught on video

Video from Round Rock on Gattis School Rd and AW Grimes catches what's believed to be a tornado during severe storms that swept through the area. Video courtesy @chadiusvt via Storyful

Tornado sweeps through Round Rock

A confirmed tornado swept through the Round Rock area Monday evening.

Limmer-Loop-in-Hutto-Tx-tim-anderson-1.jpg

A tornado was spotted in the Hutto area near Limmer Loop. (Tim Anderson)

Houses damages, debris everywhere in Round Rock following tornado

A confirmed tornado on the ground was in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Homes are damaged and debris is everywhere.

Buildings damages due to tornado in Round Rock

A confirmed tornado was spotted near the intersection of I-35 and I-45 in Round Rock.

Multiple tornados sweep through Central Texas

This footage, filmed by Nicholas Mitchell, shows rotating cloud movements whipping up debris in the city of Round Rock near Austin, Texas.

