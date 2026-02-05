Chase suspect crashes into Houston detective's vehicle in Midtown, police

The Brief An officer-involved crash was reported on Travis Street near Holman Street. Police say a suspect struck a detective's vehicle before crashing into a building. Both the detective and the suspect were hospitalized.



A Houston Police detective and a chase suspect were hospitalized on Thursday after a crash in the Midtown area.

Houston Midtown crash involving officer

What we know:

The Houston Police Department has released new details following a crash involving an officer on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, two South Central patrol officers were on Holman Street near Main where they observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen, a pickup truck, to Houston police around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said the officers activated their emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle and called for air support.

Authorities stated that the driver immediately accelerated to a high rate of speed and ran two red lights in a "matter of a minute."

As the stolen truck ran the second red light, police said the truck struck a vehicle going northbound on Travis Street.

Authorities confirmed the vehicle struck, an unmarked vehicle, that was occupied by a detective with the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division.

Police stated that the collision caused the stolen truck to be thrown up against the building, and it caught on fire.

The officers were able to quickly take the suspect into custody following the crash, police said.

The detective was taken to the hospital and is said to be doing alright, but was shaken up.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect will be facing charges including: felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading for running from officers, and felony theft for stealing the vehicle.