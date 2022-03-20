Heavy rain, possible flooding expected to impact Houston, surrounding areas Monday

Over the weekend, Houston saw some spectacular weather, but it'll look a lot different on Monday due to severe weather.

According to Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango, heavy rain is possible Monday that could lead to flooding.

Areas north of Houston, like Conroe have a 40 percent chance of that within 25 miles of any one point. Northwest Harris County, such as Cypress, Tomball, and Spring, meanwhile has a 15 percent chance.

Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz says our FOX Futurecast model is showing a concerning risk for both heavy rain and severe weather beginning as early as Monday afternoon and reaching its peak Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Some areas could receive up to 6" of rain and there is also a chance for high winds, hail, and even tornadoes during that time.

Aside from stormy weather, very windy conditions are expected to kick in late Monday morning with winds blowing in from the south/southeast at 30 mph with higher gusts.

Confidence is growing in our risk for both heavy rain and severe storms will only get worse Monday night into Tuesday morning. In fact, flooding will be possible Tuesday morning, and scattered severe storms could pop up late Monday.

The positive news is that once a cold front moves through around midday Tuesday, our weather will look amazing: sunny and dry for the rest of the week.