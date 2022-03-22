Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:57 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Wharton County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:51 AM CDT until TUE 6:15 AM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:30 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County
Coastal Flood Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Power outages, storm damage after tornado reported in Madisonville

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Tornado tears through Madisonville

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has more from residents after a tornado tore through Madisonville late Monday night.

MADISONVILLE, Texas - Many residents were left without power, and storm damage could be seen in Madisonville, where a tornado was reported on Monday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the National Weather Service warned that a tornado was on the ground in Madisonville, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Huntsville.

THE LATEST: Severe weather coverage in Southeast Texas

Bricks, branches and other debris were left scattered, but no injuries have been reported. Firefighters were going door to door checking on residents.

Bricks from a building in Madison were left scattered after a storm moved through the area on March 21, 2022.

Entergy is reporting thousands without power in the area. A message on their outage tracker early Tuesday morning read:

"Due to storm activity in your area, we are experiencing extensive power outages. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We do not currently expect to have your service restored overnight. At this time, we cannot predict when your power will be restored. We will provide an estimated restoration time and other information about your outage as soon as it's available. We apologize for this inconvenience."

Severe weather moved across a large portion of Texas on Monday, and continues to bring the potential for heavy rains, hail, damaging winds, and tornados.

MORE: Tornadoes reported in North Texas, leaving signifcant damage to homes, schools

Tornadoes were also reported in North and Central Texas, leaving behind significant damage to schools, homes, and buildings.