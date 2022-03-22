Power outages, storm damage after tornado reported in Madisonville

Many residents were left without power, and storm damage could be seen in Madisonville, where a tornado was reported on Monday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the National Weather Service warned that a tornado was on the ground in Madisonville, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Huntsville.

Bricks, branches and other debris were left scattered, but no injuries have been reported. Firefighters were going door to door checking on residents.

Bricks from a building in Madison were left scattered after a storm moved through the area on March 21, 2022.

Entergy is reporting thousands without power in the area. A message on their outage tracker early Tuesday morning read:

"Due to storm activity in your area, we are experiencing extensive power outages. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We do not currently expect to have your service restored overnight. At this time, we cannot predict when your power will be restored. We will provide an estimated restoration time and other information about your outage as soon as it's available. We apologize for this inconvenience."

Severe weather moved across a large portion of Texas on Monday, and continues to bring the potential for heavy rains, hail, damaging winds, and tornados.

Tornadoes were also reported in North and Central Texas, leaving behind significant damage to schools, homes, and buildings.