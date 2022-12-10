At the end of Saturday's match, a Fox Sports commentator called it "an African breakthrough."

The Morocco National Football team has made it to the World Cup semi-finals - a historic moment for Africa, as they are the first national team from the continent to advance to that round.

Morocco, nicknamed 'The Atlas Lions,' defeated powerhouse Portugal in what could be the last time the world sees star player Cristiano Ronaldo in international play.

"The hard work, the dedication…they showed that any team can do it," says Mounir Tahri who watched the game at Pitch 25.

One Houston couple, whose house is divided between France and Morocco, says this next matchup will be exciting to watch. They grew up in Paris.

"I'm Moroccan, so I might be biased," says Nina Bennis. "Their defense is amazing, and their goalie is top-tier."

Houston Native Reda Majidi cheered his native team on from a watch party in Washington, D.C. His friends back in the Bayou City took their cheers down Westheimer after the victory.

"Morocco has been one of those teams where we don't necessarily get the respect and the recognition we deserve," says Majidi. "The fact that we've made it this far in the World Cup, the greatest sports event in the world...this is like watching your son or daughter start on a team that didn't expect to start, and all of a sudden they hit the game-winner, the buzzer beater. It's insane."

He says the national team advancement is monumental for him, and the entire African continent. The magical moments shown on the pitch have also proven to be a chance for the world to learn about Islamic culture.

Hala Saadeh of the Iman Academy, a leading Islamic school in Texas and the United States, says this team may help with educating the public about their faith and principles.

"For the Islamic culture, specifically for the Moroccan game or the Saudi Arabian game, when they win, they prostrate first," says Saadeh. "They thank God first, and that's our biggest thing. And they show respect to their parents. I have three children, but as an educator for 11 years at Iman Academy, for them, it's one thing to teach. It's another thing for them to see it."

A moment that's gone viral Saturday is when Morocco player Sofiane Boufal, brought his mother onto the pitch after the win against Portugal.

"You never know when you'll learn, but this was a big win for Morocco. It was a big win for Qatar. For the Islamic community and for humanity," Saadeh says. Students at Iman have been watching the tournament, while finishing up finals for the semester. They will be dressed in all-red to show their support for the team Wednesday.

Morocco faces France in a semi-final match on Wednesday. You can watch it on Fox 26.