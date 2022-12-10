World Cup Saturday guide: Ronaldo a substitute against Morocco; England out to stop France's Mbappé

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal's starting lineup for the second straight match at the World Cup, coming on as a substitute early in the second half with his team losing 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo replaced midfielder Rúben Neves in the 51st minute for his 196th international men's appearance, the most of all time along with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.

Ronaldo, playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup, had also started on the bench and then came on as a substitute for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland.

Morocco took the lead with a header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd.

Gonçalo Ramos, who scored a hat trick on Tuesday in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland on his first start for Portugal, was again selected ahead of Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the Portugal Training Session at Al Shahaniya SC Training Site on December 09, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

He was left out of the lineup against the Swiss after coach Fernando Santos expressed frustration about his team captain’s attitude in the previous game.

Santos later said Ronaldo was "not happy" to be told he was being benched, but never threatened to leave the World Cup because of the decision.

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men's international soccer with 118 goals, eventually came in as a replacement in the 74th minute. He had looked somewhat disconnected from the rest of the squad after the match, and had already shown a poor attitude after being substituted in the last group game against South Korea.

Ronaldo was coming off lackluster performances in the group stage, though he scored in the 3-2 win against Ghana to become the first player to score in five World Cups. He has played in every edition of the tournament since 2006.

Portugal's other starters against Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium included João Félix, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Otávio.

Portugal is trying to make it to the last four for the third time, having finished third in 1966 and fourth in 2006. It hadn't gotten past the round of 16 since that tournament in Germany 16 years ago.

Can England stop France's 'irresistible force' Mbappé?

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe controls the ball as he takes part in a training session at the Al Sadd SC training center in Doha, on December 8, 2022, in the build-up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter final football match between France and England.

England’s players have been asked one question over and over again as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappé?

Hardly surprising, given Mbappé is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals and is widely considered the man to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star.

"I’m sure England will have prepared to face Kylian," France coach Didier Deschamps said at a news conference Friday. "But Kylian is in the position to make a difference.

"Kylian is Kylian and he always will be."

There is no sense of France trying to manage the expectations of its star player, even as the hype surrounding him grows with each stellar performance in Qatar.

He has already scored one more goal than the four he managed as his country won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In the round of 16 in Qatar, he struck twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1, with two thunderous shots past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

"He cannot be compared to other players," France defender Dayot Upamecano said.

Mbappé is being depicted as an unstoppable force in Qatar — something England defender Kyle Walker pushed back against this week.

Kyle Walker of England answers to the media during a press conference following England training session at Al Wakrah Stadium on December 7, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

"I don’t know how to say it even more: I feel he is a top player. I’m not underestimating that one bit, but we are not playing tennis, it’s not a solo sport," he said after being faced with a series of questions about the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

England captain Harry Kane on Friday praised Walker, who also was his teammate at Tottenham for several years, as "a fantastic defender. He’s been probably the most consistent right back there has been for the last 10 years."

But France's players seem happy to feed the narrative that Mbappé is simply unstoppable.

"If he (Walker) can stop Kylian Mbappé, good for him," said midfielder Youssouf Fofana. "But 19 other teams in Ligue 1 have been waiting for the solution. The truth will come from the pitch."

Walker will have the job of trying to limit the damage Mbappé can inflict on England’s defense at Al Bayt Stadium. But rather than merely trying to contain France’s biggest threat, discussion this week has been about how bold Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate is prepared to be in response.

England reached the semifinals in 2018, losing 2-1 in extra time to Croatia when trying to protect an early lead.

"Whether we had the full belief to go and win the tournament, I’m not quite sure," Kane acknowledged.

England also led early in the European Championship final last year, finishing 1-1 with Italy and losing the penalty shootout at home at Wembley Stadium. Again, Southgate was criticized for a too-cautious approach.

"I very much like Gareth. If I understand correctly, not everyone appreciates him so much in his own country," noted Deschamps.

Southgate's team has played with more freedom at this World Cup, with a more attacking style leading to 12 goals in four games to tie Portugal as leading scorers.

Southgate has opted to play with a back four so far, but could switch to a five-man defense to try to cope with Mbappé.

Ismail Jakobs R of Senegal vies with Kyle Walker of England during the Round of 16 match between England and Senegal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022.

"Nobody was complaining about us playing a five before we reached the Euros final," said Walker. "I think it’s a bit harsh to judge him on what we’ve done previously. I think at this tournament we have been playing good attacking football and scoring a lot of goals."

After coming close to a title twice with Southgate, Walker believes England is ready to win this time. Beating France, he says, would be evidence of that.

"It’s a great opportunity to put a stamp down and to say that we are a good team and we can achieve great things, and give us the belief that we can win this," he said. "I’m not saying we don’t believe, but to beat a big team like that in a quarterfinal, they’re the reigning world champions, that will give us great confidence — not arrogance but confidence."