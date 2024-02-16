An intersection in Montgomery County has reopened after a crash caused some traffic lights to fall and damage vehicles on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of FM 1488 and College Park around 1 a.m.

Authorities say a vehicle was traveling east on FM 1488 and tried to make a right turn onto College Park but ended up crashing into a pole.

At the same time, an ambulance, followed by a Montgomery County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable, were traveling through the intersection.

Fallen traffic lights damaged windshields at FM 1488 and College Park.

Authorities say the ambulance made it through, but before the deputy cleared the intersection, the traffic lights fell and hit the deputy’s vehicle. The windshield on the driver’s side was shattered.

The lights also struck two other vehicles’ windshields.

Deputies responded to the scene to close the road. Authorities say another driver traveling at a high rate of speed stopped for the patrol cars, but then went between them and also struck the lights. That driver was reportedly arrested for DWI.

The intersection was reopened before 5:30 a.m.