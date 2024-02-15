Montgomery County authorities need your help identifying a suspect who was involved in an indecent exposure and indecency with a child on Wednesday.

Authorities said around 9 a.m., the suspect entered the HEB grocery store, located in the 3600 block of FM 1488, where he approached a woman and her one-year-old child and exposed himself.

After being confronted by the woman, the suspect fled the location in a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a dreadlocks-style haircut, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Surveillance photos of suspect.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, or to remain anonymous, call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case #24A043361.