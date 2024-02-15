Houston police report a YES Prep student was taken into custody after pouring hot soup on another student.

On Feb. 13, around 3:45 p.m. Houston police arrived at the YES Prep campus at 5620 West Tidwell Street after reports that a 15-year-old female student allegedly threw a hot noodle soup on a 14-year-old female student.

According to the 14-year-old, the other student came into the class, picked up the cup of noodles, and threw it at her.

Police say the 15-year-old was questioned and said she did throw the hot soup at the other student, but told officials the girl and her friend assaulted her in January.

Houston police consulted the District Attorney's Office but the 15-year-old was taken into custody and referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities.

FOX 26 spoke to the mother of the 14-year-old who had the hot noodle soup thrown at her and said her daughter was treated at Memorial Hermann for second-degree burns.

The mother claimed her daughter had been previously threatened by a group of five other girls and one attempted to assault her.

We reached out to the YES Prep campus and received this statement:

YES Prep White Oak Secondary parents were notified Tuesday afternoon about an isolated student altercation on campus. Our administrators quickly stepped in, medical attention was provided immediately, and law enforcement was called. At YES Prep, we create a safe school environment. Physical assault is never tolerated. We respond to such incidents rapidly and effectively, working closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students and staff.