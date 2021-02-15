Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Montgomery County remains covered in ice and snow

Winter storm conditions worsening in Montgomery Co.

FOX 26's Ivory Hecker gave an update on the elements in Montgomery Co. during the historic winter storm.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Drivers should stay home as roads throughout Montgomery County remain coating in ice and snow Monday, emergency management officials for the county north of Houston told FOX 26.

Many roads were blocked to traffic Monday as snow continued to fall amid temperatures that hovered in the teens following a combination of rain, sleet, and snow that fell Sunday night.

RELATED: Winter storm in southeast Texas: What you need to know

Many roads appeared empty, although a few drivers were seen spinning out on the slippery rural roads between Montgomery and Conroe.

Many residents of Montgomery were seen out walking on roadsides, enjoying the rare blast of arctic air and snow.

RELATED: Power outages: 3.6M Texans without power; check your area as energy conservation urged

"I actually stayed up last night worrying about my pipes, so I saw [the snow] when it fell this morning," said Glen, a Montgomery resident who spent the morning walking his dog through snowy roads. "I have the day off anyways."