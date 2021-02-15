Montgomery County remains covered in ice and snow

Drivers should stay home as roads throughout Montgomery County remain coating in ice and snow Monday, emergency management officials for the county north of Houston told FOX 26.

Many roads were blocked to traffic Monday as snow continued to fall amid temperatures that hovered in the teens following a combination of rain, sleet, and snow that fell Sunday night.

Many roads appeared empty, although a few drivers were seen spinning out on the slippery rural roads between Montgomery and Conroe.

Many residents of Montgomery were seen out walking on roadsides, enjoying the rare blast of arctic air and snow.

"I actually stayed up last night worrying about my pipes, so I saw [the snow] when it fell this morning," said Glen, a Montgomery resident who spent the morning walking his dog through snowy roads. "I have the day off anyways."