KRIV "HOUSTON ZOO LIGHTS" GIVEAWAY RULES — Dec. 1 - 5, 2025

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV ("Sponsor") and "Zoo Lights" at the Houston Zoo, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible. The term "immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term "household members" refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Giveaway Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Giveaway. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address, per day. The giveaway begins on or about 4:00 a.m. local time on December 1, 2025, and all entries must be received by 11:59 a.m. local time, on December 5, 2025 (the "Giveaway Period").

4. To enter, go to the contest tab located at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and select "Houston Zoo Lights Giveaway" and follow all instructions to fully complete the entry form. Incomplete and/or incorrect entry forms will be deemed not entered for purposes of this Contest. An individual, household, and/or immediate family may win only one (1) time during this Giveaway Period.

5. Sponsor and The Houston Zoo are not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor and The Houston Zoo are also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials

may be maintained as part of KRIV’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One (1) winner(s) will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about December 5, 2025 on or after 12:00 p.m. local time.

The Prize(s)

7. Subject to verification of eligibility and continued compliance with these Contest Rules, the winner(s) will receive four (4) tickets to "Houston Zoo Lights"

that runs from November 21st through January 4th, 2026 at The Houston Zoo. The approximate retail value of the prize is one hundred thirty-two dollars ($132.00). Prize provided by The Houston Zoo. Should the winner(s) be unable to attend anytime during the "Zoo Lights" exhibit from November 21, 2025 through January 4, 2026, for any reason, no substitution of prize will be provided and the winner will forfeit the prize. The tickets may not be transferred and/or sold for any reason. Tickets are good for one day’s use (all four (4) must be used on the same day) of the winner’s choosing, for any day of the "Zoo Lights" exhibit.

8. The winner(s) will be notified by email on or about Friday, December 5, 2025. Winner(s) must respond to prize notification, complete, sign and return a

Certification of Eligibility and Release, and claim the prize, all in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner if, in the Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits. The prize will not be mailed under any circumstances.

9. Winner will receive tickets via email on or about the day selected.

10. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the

right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11. The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prize set forth in these rules.

12. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 90-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

14. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winner’s names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online

posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

15. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KRIV-TV, 4261 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX, 77027 for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry period of the giveaway.

16. For a list of prize winner(s), send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 4261 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027, Attn: R. Pegado.

17. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions

requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules.

Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize.

In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at http://www.fox26houston.com/contests.

19. Opting in to receive further communication is not necessary to enter or win. Agreeing to receive further communication will not increase your odds of winning.

20. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to release Sponsor, any prize provider, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize, and (b) to Sponsor’s Terms of Use located at https://www.foxlocal.com/terms-of-use/index.html and Privacy Policy located at https://www.fox.com/privacy-policy.