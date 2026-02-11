Authorities warn of romance scams targeting singles

The Brief As Valentine's Day approaches, authorities warn people to protect their heart and wallet. Deputies say scammers are targeting singles and stealing thousands of dollars. Harris County Constable Precinct Four shared what red flags to look out for.



With Valentine’s Day around the corner, authorities are urging singles to protect not just their hearts, but their wallets.

What we know:

Law enforcement officials say they see an increase in romance scams this time of year, as fraudsters use dating apps and social media to target victims and steal thousands of dollars.

Scammers build fast emotional connections

Deputies say scammers often begin by contacting victims through dating apps or social media platforms. They quickly build what feels like an emotional connection, then claim to be facing an urgent emergency, usually involving money.

"We’ve had a local female victim send an individual over $250,000 claiming that he wanted to get to her based on his immigration status and needed help with immigration," said Capt. Buddy Gheen with Harris County Constable Precinct Four.

In another case, a woman believed she was dating a country music star. The suspect convinced her to cash checks that later turned out to be fraudulent.

"That victim turned into a suspect unfortunately, all based on love," Gheen said.

Deputies warn that once money is sent, it is typically gone for good.

Red flags to watch for

Authorities say these scams can happen quickly, within weeks, days, or even hours. They urge people to look out for these warning signs. Scammers usually:

Avoid video calls or FaceTime

Create a sense of urgency

Request money before meeting in person

Ask to keep the relationship secret

"Somebody who’s good at love bombing can really captivate you within hours just based on what you’re putting online or what they can find about you," Gheen said. "Anyone can think, ‘Oh my God, I’ve found my next husband or wife.’"

AI adds a new layer to romance scams

Authorities say anyone can be a target, men and women, young and old.

Now, advances in artificial intelligence are making it even harder to spot a scam. It's a new form of catfishing. Officials warn that scammers are using AI tools to create more convincing messages, images, and even fake videos.

"Based on Google Gemini or ChatGPT, you can put in a photo and generate 30 seconds of someone saying they love you," Gheen explained. "Victims are getting these videos and assuming they’re truly talking to the actual individual — not just seeing a still picture taken off the internet."

Protect yourself

Before falling head over heels, authorities say to slow down and stay cautious.

If something feels off:

Stop communicating.

Talk to someone you trust.

Report the suspicious activity to law enforcement.