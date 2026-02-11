Animal shelter in Dickinson offering unconditional love for just $14 this Valentine's Day
DICKINSON, Texas - Forget the candy and flowers this Saturday. You can drift into love on the bayou at Bayou Animal Services in Dickinson.
This Saturday, the municipal shelter at 3100 Deats Road is lowering its adoption fee to just $14.
All the dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and fully vetted and ready for a forever home.
Shelter Director Nina Baker says they are also offering trial adoptions for folks who aren't sure, but would like to try a dog out.
What you can do:
